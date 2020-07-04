Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 4

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Independence Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Najee Harris vs. the drone.

• This is how domination looks.

• Actually, this is how domination looks.

• Both Michael Thompson and Robby Shelton made the cut at the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic.

• Wade LeBlanc threw a bullpen session with his new team, the Baltimore Orioles, and then did an interview with reporters on Zoom. He joked that he stayed in shape by “pitching to seven year olds” back home with his son’s baseball team.

• Can we call this a tradition?

• You may want to keep an eye on BamaCentral this weekend …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

63 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 4, 1950: Five former Alabama players had been named as head coaches on the high school level. Doug Lockridge took over at Valley High; Bill Caden-head assumed the duties at Coffee High in Florence; Bill Abston was the new coach at Thomaston; Bob Cochran the new football, basketball, and baseball head coach at Sandersville, Ga., and Norwood Hodges was the new football and baseball coach at Albert G. Parrish in Selma.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Sacrifice. Work. Self-discipline. I teach these things, and my boys don't forget them when they leave." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this … 

Alabama baseball players watch fireworks at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in 2019
Alabama Athletics
