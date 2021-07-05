Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 5, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Today is … National Workaholics Day
Bama Central Headlines …
- In case you missed it: Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Bear Tells His Own Story
Did you notice?
- Alabama men's golfer Canon Claycomb revealed his own logo to be used for NIL purposes:
- Former Alabama baseball utility Brett Auerbach made a spectacular tag at third base for the Eugene Emeralds:
- And Alabama basketball center Charles Bediako impressed at the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup for Team Canada:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:
61 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 5, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins announced that a small houndstooth hat decal would be displayed on the Alabama helmets during the upcoming season to honor Paul “Bear” Bryant.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"There is a big difference in wanting to and willing to." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant