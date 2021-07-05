Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 5, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Workaholics Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama men's golfer Canon Claycomb revealed his own logo to be used for NIL purposes:
  • Former Alabama baseball utility Brett Auerbach made a spectacular tag at third base for the Eugene Emeralds:
  • And Alabama basketball center Charles Bediako impressed at the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup for Team Canada:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

61 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 5, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins announced that a small houndstooth hat decal would be displayed on the Alabama helmets during the upcoming season to honor Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"There is a big difference in wanting to and willing to." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Ray Perkins
