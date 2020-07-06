Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 6

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Fried Chicken Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• If you’re going to starting working on the next NFL draft class, an Alabama player is always a good place to begin:

• Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley sounded excited about Terrell Lewis on a conference call with reporters: “I think you guys are probably aware of his talent,” Staley said. His talent is not indicative of where he was drafted, but we’re excited about the skillset he brings to the table, and hopefully we can get his best football. I think it’s still ahead of him. I think he’s still a developing player, but from a skillset standpoint, he’s what you’re looking for in an outside rusher.”

• Offensive lineman Amarius Mims, one of the top-rated prospects in the nation, announced his commitment date: August 15. The Cochran (Ga.) Blackley County tackle is listed as 6-7, 315 pounds.

• Michael Thompson shot the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Michigan at even-par 72. He finished -6.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

61 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 6, 1971: Athletic director Paul “Bear” Bryant and Penn State AD Ed Cadkaj announced a 10-game series between the two schools beginning in 1981.

July 6, 1994: The movie “Forrest Gump,” based off a novel by Winston Groom, was released

July 6, 2012: Former Alabama football player Clyde Goode III died after a battle with leukemia. The defensive back was 43.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Although I doubt if I'm around to coach then, I believe this series will be a great intersectional matchup" — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when announcing on this date in 1971 a 10-game series with Penn State beginning in 1981.

We’ll leave you with this …

