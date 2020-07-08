Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 8, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Sugar Cookie Day

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sported a new haircut as he signed his $19.7 million contract with the Cleveland Browns:
  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas offered some advice to help you with your swing:
  • President Trump asked University of Alabama Systems chancellor Finis St. John on whether Alabama will play football in 2020 at a meeting in Washington, D.C.:
  • After officially committing to the NBA Draft earlier this year, former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. is preparing for the pros by working out with fellow former Crimson Tide guard Rico Pickett:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

59 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 8, 1935: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and an Alabama assistant coach from 1969-71, was born in Marion, La.

July 8, 1989: Jerrell Harris was born in Gadsden, Ala.

July 8, 1996: Marlon Humphrey was born in Hoover, Ala.

July 8, 2015: Kenny Stabler died in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was 69. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"If John David doesn't win the Heisman, they ought to stop giving it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in 1957 about his only player to win the Heisman Trophy. 

We’ll leave you with this …

