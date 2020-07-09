Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 9, 2020

Today is … Collector Car Appreciation Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Alabama men's basketball assistant coach Bryan Hodgson talked about what freshman forward Alex Tchikou can bring to the team in 2020:

Raiders Wire remembered former Alabama quarterback Kenny Stabler on the fifth anniversary of his death:

2021 right-handed pitcher and infielder Braylon Myers announced his commitment to Alabama baseball. Myers hails from Oak Grove High School in Bessemer, Ala. and has a recorded fastball velocity of 91 mph.

The groupings of the PGA's Workday Charity Open were announced, with former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas being grouped with Brooks Koepka and Jason Day:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

58 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 9, 1931: Jimmy Moore, one of the stars of the 1930 national championship team, died tragically at Ft. McClellan after being stricken with spinal meningitis. The 23-year-old Moore was a native of Anniston. More than 5,000 people attended his funeral, with teammates Charles Clement, Joe Sharpe, Earl Smith, Ben Smith, Albert Elmore, Dave Boykin and John Henry Suther serving as pallbearers.

July 9, 1985: Joe Namath signed a five-year deal with ABC to provide commentary for "Monday Night Football."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"When we have a good team, I know it's because we have boys that come from good mommas and pappas." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …