Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Nail Polish Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results:

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne took a fishing trip down in Destin:
  • With Alabama baseball making the NCAA Tournament, 19 of the Crimson Tide's 21 athletics programs reached the postseason during the 2020-2021 academic year:
  • The New York Jets celebrated Joe Namath's 78th birthday:
  • And Alabama basketball guard J.D. Davison has arrived for his freshman season in Tuscaloosa:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

95 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 1, 1968: Kenny Stabler and Dennis Homan were named to compete in the College Football All-Star game, with the collegiate stars slated to face the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, winners over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. The Packers were led by quarterback former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of both world championship games. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know, we haven't played Alabama yet." — Vince Lombardi after being asked what it felt like to be the greatest football team in the world just after winning the '66 Super Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …

Vince Lombardi
