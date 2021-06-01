Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 1, 2021

Today is … National Nail Polish Day

In case you missed it: K.B. Sides is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

With Alabama baseball making the NCAA Tournament, 19 of the Crimson Tide's 21 athletics programs reached the postseason during the 2020-2021 academic year:

June 1, 1968: Kenny Stabler and Dennis Homan were named to compete in the College Football All-Star game, with the collegiate stars slated to face the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, winners over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. The Packers were led by quarterback former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of both world championship games. — Bryant Museum

"I don't know, we haven't played Alabama yet." — Vince Lombardi after being asked what it felt like to be the greatest football team in the world just after winning the '66 Super Bowl.

