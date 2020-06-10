Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 10, 2020

Today is … National Egg Roll Day

Former Alabama/Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson spoke on Good Morning America regarding the ongoing protests:

Former Alabama/Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough has aspirations to be an FBI agent:

Josh Jacobs is on the path to greatness with the Las Vegas Raiders:

NCAA qualifier Cora Dupre announced her plans to transfer from Indiana to join Alabama swimming and diving:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

87 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 10, 1971: Johnny Musso joined Penn State's Lydell Mitchell, Texas' Stan Mauldin and New Mexico's Rocky Long on a 20-day trip to Vietnam. It was the second straight year an Alabama player was asked to go visit the troops; Scott Hunter being the first. Musso was an A-student in pre-law and recognized as the premier running back in the SEC. — Bryant Museum

June 10, 1989: Josh Chapman was born in Hoover, Ala.

June 10, 1993: Jeoffrey Pagan was born in Ashville, N.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He brought football into America’s living rooms. He played the game with class, grit, passion and inspiring leadership. He was the most decent man I ever met. … Bart Starr will always be the league’s true north,” — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

