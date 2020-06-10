Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 10, 2020

Joey Blackwell

  • Former Alabama/Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson spoke on Good Morning America regarding the ongoing protests:
  • Former Alabama/Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough has aspirations to be an FBI agent:
  • Josh Jacobs is on the path to greatness with the Las Vegas Raiders:
  • NCAA qualifier Cora Dupre announced her plans to transfer from Indiana to join Alabama swimming and diving:

June 10, 1971: Johnny Musso joined Penn State's Lydell Mitchell, Texas' Stan Mauldin and New Mexico's Rocky Long on a 20-day trip to Vietnam. It was the second straight year an Alabama player was asked to go visit the troops; Scott Hunter being the first. Musso was an A-student in pre-law and recognized as the premier running back in the SEC. — Bryant Museum

June 10, 1989: Josh Chapman was born in Hoover, Ala.

June 10, 1993: Jeoffrey Pagan was born in Ashville, N.C. 

“He brought football into America’s living rooms. He played the game with class, grit, passion and inspiring leadership. He was the most decent man I ever met. … Bart Starr will always be the league’s true north,” — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell 

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: A Student Literally Makes History (Nick Saban's Statue)

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the story about Nick Saban's statue

Chadarius Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt-junior wide receiver will be leaving the Crimson Tide

Postcard From The Tuscaloosa "Zoo"

Trying to stay positive during such a difficult time, even if it means going a little more out of the way

Alabama Baseball's Sam Praytor is 'Ready to Play Again'

The redshirt-sophomore catcher has now had two-consecutive seasons end in disappointment

What's It Going To Take To Get Football Teams On The Field This Season? A Lot

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports takes a look at some of the steps being taken for football to have a chance to be played this season

Will Alabama Sign a Running Back in its 2021 Recruiting Class?

While it is not a position of need this cycle, here are a few names to keep an eye on

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1986 Notre Dame

The Crimson Tide Picked Up Its First Win Over The Irish Led By Bell and Bennett

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Opening Statements (Trent Richardson) vs. Broadway Joe

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Alabama Basketball Schedules Home-And-Home with South Alabama Through 2022

The three-game series begins this season in Tuscaloosa

Crimson Tikes: Sharpie Art

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

