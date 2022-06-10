Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 10, 2022
Today is... National Iced Tea Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Track and Field, Cross County: Alabama at NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., All Day
Crimson Tide Results
Alabama track had multiple top-20 finishes on Day 2 of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships highlighted by Mercy Chelangat's individual win in the 10,000 meter race.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
85 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 10, 1971: Johnny Musso joined Penn State's Lydell Mitchell, Texas' Stan Mauldin and New Mexico's Rocky Long on a 20-day trip to Vietnam. It was the second straight year an Alabama player was asked to go visit the troops; Scott Hunter being the first. Musso was an A-student in pre-law and recognized as the premier running back in the SEC. — Bryant Museum
June 10, 1989: Josh Chapman was born in Hoover, Ala.
June 10, 1993: Jeoffrey Pagan was born in Ashville, N.C.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“He brought football into America’s living rooms. He played the game with class, grit, passion and inspiring leadership. He was the most decent man I ever met. … Bart Starr will always be the league’s true north,” — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell