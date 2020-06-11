Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 11, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Making Life Beautiful Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Reggie Bush, who became re-associated with USC yesterday, had some high praise for Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris. 
  • In honor of the PGA Tour returning this weekend for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Tx.
  • Now, the two will battle it out for a starting job in Miami.
  • Former Alabama linebacker and current Tennessee Titan, Rashaan Evans, met with the local media yesterday to discuss what life has been like since COVID-19 hit. 
  • More Evans on the George Floyd situation:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

86 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 11, 2012: Alabama athletics came off NCAA probation following violations of the textbook disbursement policy. Specifically, the NCAA had placed Alabama’s football program and 15 other of the school’s athletic teams on three years probation for major violations due to misuse of free textbooks. The penalty included stripping the Crimson Tide of 21 football wins over a three-year period.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 11: "Here's a moment you dream about happening, and here it was staring at us in the face. Gut-check time. Coach always preached it, jaw-to-jaw, cheek-to-cheek. They weren't going anywhere." — Rich Wingo, of the goal-line stand in '79 for the national championship.

We'll leave you with this ... 

