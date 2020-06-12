Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 12, 2020

Today is ... National Loving Day

Alabama sophomore Connor Prielipp is one of the many Crimson Tide players participating in the Honor the Game Wood Bat League:

These three former Crimson Tide and PGA Tour golfers were back on the links yesterday for Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge:

You can tell Justin Thomas had fun with no fans being present and he also got a shoutout from coach Nick Saban:

Henry Ruggs III is expected to be fully healthy whenever the Las Vegas Raiders hold their training camp after suffering a thigh injury while helping a friend move.

Jerry Jeudy is ready to get to work in Denver. His footwork is unreal as shown below:

Former Crimson Tide basketball standout Andrew Steele is headed to Alabama State to join Mo Williams' staff as an assistant coach.

I think we can all empathize with Eddie Jackson here:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

85 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 12, 1973: Crimson Tide basketball player Jason Caffey was born in Mobile.

June 12, 1989: Promising freshman redshirt center George Wilson suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun wound to his left foot and underwent 14 hours of surgery to try to save his damaged foot. Doctors indicated that the majority of his foot could be saved but his left big toe was amputated.

June 12, 1995: Cornerback Levi Wallace was born on his day in Tucson, Arizona.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 12: “I had a lot going on in my life, so I was really ready to let football go. My dad just kind of convinced me ‘Just see how good you are.’ I wanted to see how it is going up against some of the best athletes, some of the best receivers that come to the University of Alabama. I just wanted to see how good I was. He just said he believed in me, he always believed in me and my abilities. He said, ‘You’re a great football player, so you might as well give it a shot and see where things go.’” — Levi Wallace, who went from being a walk-on player to the Buffalo Bills, about his late father.

