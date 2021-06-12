Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 12, 2021

Today is ... National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., All Day

Crimson Tide Results:

Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama's Robert Dunning Wins 110-Meter Hurdles NCAA Individual Title

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry's Name Changes on Alabama Roster

Did you notice?

Following his 110-meter hurdles title at the Men's NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Robert Dunning expressed his feelings after a tough week:

Henry Ruggs III showed off his offseason conditioning drills while preparing for his next year with the Las Vegas Raiders:

And former Alabama swimmer Robert Howard announced his retirement from the sport:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

84 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 12, 1969: Former Crimson Tide fullback Kevin Turner was born in Prattville, Ala.

June 12, 1973: Crimson Tide basketball player Jason Caffey was born in Mobile.

June 12, 1989: Promising freshman redshirt center George Wilson suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun wound to his left foot and underwent 14 hours of surgery to try to save his damaged foot. Doctors indicated that the majority of his foot could be saved but his left big toe was amputated.

June 12, 1995: Cornerback Levi Wallace was born on his day in Tucson, Arizona.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I had a lot going on in my life, so I was really ready to let football go. My dad just kind of convinced me ‘Just see how good you are.’ I wanted to see how it is going up against some of the best athletes, some of the best receivers that come to the University of Alabama. I just wanted to see how good I was. He just said he believed in me, he always believed in me and my abilities. He said, ‘You’re a great football player, so you might as well give it a shot and see where things go.’” — Levi Wallace, who went from being a walk-on player to the Buffalo Bills, about his late father.

We’ll leave you with this …