Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 13, 2020

Today is … National Random Acts of Light Day, which encourages everyone to bring light to the darkness of cancer by surprising someone with an act of kindness.

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Janese Constantine has been added to the Alabama women's basketball staff as an assistant coach. “I have known Janese since she was a high school athlete and have watched her develop into one of the best young impact recruiters and coaches in our game,” coach Kristy Curry said in a release. “Her background having played in the Big Ten at Wisconsin, playing professionally overseas, and her experiences as a coach will allow her to be a difference maker with our young ladies in the classroom, on the court and in the community. She will bring a special passion, loyalty and energy to our program and our staff is so excited to work with her.” Constantine spend the last four seasons at Indiana.

• Thirteen members of the Alabama rowing team earned a spot on the 2020 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) Scholar-Athlete List: Haley Alexander, Sydney Boles, Makena Clark, Ellen Davis, Olivia DeGroot, Ilaria Earl, Gabi Gevers, Sarah Giuliani, Isabella Gonzales, Darcy Jennings, Ella Maggio, Claudia Mecchia, and Gianna Rucki.

• Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spent an hour on a Zoom call Friday with the athletic directors of the state's Football Bowl Subdivision schools and told them not to expect capacity at their stadiums to be above 50 percent this fall, according to USA Today. Alabama is scheduled to open the season against Southern California in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 5.

• Speaking of the Trojans, USCfootball.com is reporting that redshirt freshman wide receiver Kyle Ford has suffered another torn ACL. It’s not the same ACL he tore in 2018.

• Alabama hockey announced that coach Kyle Richards is leaving to be an assistant coach at his alma mater, Castleton University in Vermont.

• After carding a 64 during the first round of the PGA’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Justin Thomas finished the second round at -8 overall, tied for seventh.

• Kristen Gillman won the Hurricane Classic at Hurricane Creek in Anna, Texas, in the Women’s All Pro Tour. She shot a bogey-free 69 on the final round to win by six strokes.

• The National Arena League cancelled its 2020 season. Former Alabama linebackers Xzavier Dickson and LaMichael Fanning were on preseason rosters.

• The Alabama Athletics Summer Update Radio Show has been rescheduled for June 27th. The show will be live from The Lodge at Gulf State Park, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT on Crimson Tide Sports Network Radio Affiliates.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

85 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 13, 1926: Former Alabama halfback Tom Calvin was born in Athens, Ala. Calvin was selected in the 25th round, No. 298 overall, of the 1951 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for them for four seasons.

June 13, 1986: Ray Perkins announced Bryant-Denny Stadium will be expanded by 12,000 seats by the 1988 season. Work on the arena would begin in November after the conclusion of the Temple game. Because of the construction, Alabama was likely to play all of its 1987 home games in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul Bryant's final game.

We’ll leave you with this …

• Collin Sexton told Cavaliers reporters on a Zoom call that he’s going to try and use the extra down time this summer to try and make a push toward making the NBA All-Star Game. He was also early for his designated interview time and interrupted Kevin Love's session: