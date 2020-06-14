Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 14, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Children's Day

Did you notice?

• Justin Thomas is one stroke off the lead and in a five-way tie at -12 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Thomas has entered the final round in second place four other times during his career and won three of those tournaments. Bud Cauley also made the cut and is at -5. The final round will be shown on CBS beginning at 2 p.m. CT.

• Per Safid Deen of the Sun Sentinel, Tua Tagovailoa has been training in Birmingham with physical therapist Kevin Wilk, who said his progress is actually a little ahead of where they want him. “He wants to do more and more so we have to hold him back,” Wilk said. He also said that Tagovailoa is putting the same effort into trying to learn the playbook. “You can barely talk to him when he’s at the clinic. He’s either doing exercises or his face is buried in the iPad, learning the system. He’s laser focused. One of the most focused I’ve ever seen anybody, to be honest.”

• If you’re wondering who Mo Williams brought in as assistant coaches outside of Andrew Steele at Alabama State, the staff is rounded out by Dannton Jackson and Trey Johnson.

• Clemson assistant coach and former Alabama player Todd Bates participated in the Clemson rally on Saturday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

84 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 14, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant joined Michigan State's Duffy Daugherty, Minnesota's Murray Warmath and the Los Angeles Rams' Sid Gillman at the annual Florida State coaching clinic in Tallahassee. Wrote one local reporter: "If Paul Bryant were a preacher, you'd never heard of Billy Graham. Such is the power of Bryant's magnetic and well-exploited personality." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"You take those little rascals, talk to them good, pat them on the back, let them think they are good, and they will go out and beat the biguns." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

