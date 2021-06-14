Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 14, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Bourbon Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama senior defensive back Josh Jobe is ready to suit up once again for the Crimson Tide this fall:
  • 2022 point guard recruit Jaden Bradley out of IMG Academy showed himself off sporting an Alabama uniform:
  • And former Alabama women's basketball guard Alana goncalo da Silva got two and one off the foul for Brazil at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

82 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 14, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant joined Michigan State's Duffy Daugherty, Minnesota's Murray Warmath and the Los Angeles Rams' Sid Gillman at the annual Florida State coaching clinic in Tallahassee. Wrote one local reporter: "If Paul Bryant were a preacher, you'd never heard of Billy Graham. Such is the power of Bryant's magnetic and well-exploited personality." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You take those little rascals, talk to them good, pat them on the back, let them think they are good, and they will go out and beat the biguns." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

