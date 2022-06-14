Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 14, 2022

Today is ... National Bourbon Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

81 days

June 14, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant joined Michigan State's Duffy Daugherty, Minnesota's Murray Warmath and the Los Angeles Rams' Sid Gillman at the annual Florida State coaching clinic in Tallahassee. Wrote one local reporter: "If Paul Bryant were a preacher, you'd never heard of Billy Graham. Such is the power of Bryant's magnetic and well-exploited personality." — Bryant Museum

Courtesy of the SEC Orange Bowl Special to BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"You take those little rascals, talk to them good, pat them on the back, let them think they are good, and they will go out and beat the biguns." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This...