Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Bourbon Day

BamaCentral Headlines

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

    81 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    June 14, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant joined Michigan State's Duffy Daugherty, Minnesota's Murray Warmath and the Los Angeles Rams' Sid Gillman at the annual Florida State coaching clinic in Tallahassee. Wrote one local reporter: "If Paul Bryant were a preacher, you'd never heard of Billy Graham. Such is the power of Bryant's magnetic and well-exploited personality." — Bryant Museum

    Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
    Bear Bryant carried off at the 1966 Orange Bowl
    Paul W. "Bear" Bryant

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    "You take those little rascals, talk to them good, pat them on the back, let them think they are good, and they will go out and beat the biguns." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

    We'll Leave You With This...

    Mercy Chelangat at 2022 NCAA Outdoors
