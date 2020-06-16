Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 16, 2020

Today is … National Fudge Day

Tua Tagovailoa began working out with the Miami Dolphins' doctors and training staff:

Alabama women's basketball senior guard Jordan Lewis stopped by for the latest edition of Hey Bama:

NCAA Softball announced that three former Crimson Tide softball players from the 2012 national championship run will be featured in this Saturday's episode of the Video Vault Roundtable. The featured players will be Kayla Braud, Kendall Dawson and Cassie Reilly-Boccia.

2020-2021 Alabama baseball signee catcher Grant Knipp hit a home run in his first summer league game back following quarantine:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

83 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 16, 1953: General Motors announced it will sponsor 11 complete football games on 82 NBC stations during the '53 season, including the October 17 Alabama-Tennessee game from Legion Field in Birmingham. University alumnus Mel Allen and Tennessee graduate Lindsey Nelson would be the announcers for the contest.

June 16, 1996: On the same day that legendary sportscaster Mel Allen (known as the “Voice of the Yankees”) died in Greenwich, Connecticut, future Alabama linebacker Christian Miller was born in Columbia, South Carolina.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I was in the right place at the right time.” — Mel Allen, who not only graduated from the University of Alabama, but from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1937.

