Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 16, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Fudge Day

Did you notice?

  • Tua Tagovailoa began working out with the Miami Dolphins' doctors and training staff:
  • Alabama women's basketball senior guard Jordan Lewis stopped by for the latest edition of Hey Bama:
  • NCAA Softball announced that three former Crimson Tide softball players from the 2012 national championship run will be featured in this Saturday's episode of the Video Vault Roundtable. The featured players will be Kayla Braud, Kendall Dawson and Cassie Reilly-Boccia.
  • 2020-2021 Alabama baseball signee catcher Grant Knipp hit a home run in his first summer league game back following quarantine:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

83 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 16, 1953: General Motors announced it will sponsor 11 complete football games on 82 NBC stations during the '53 season, including the October 17 Alabama-Tennessee game from Legion Field in Birmingham. University alumnus Mel Allen and Tennessee graduate Lindsey Nelson would be the announcers for the contest.

June 16, 1996: On the same day that legendary sportscaster Mel Allen (known as the “Voice of the Yankees”) died in Greenwich, Connecticut, future Alabama linebacker Christian Miller was born in Columbia, South Carolina. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I was in the right place at the right time.” — Mel Allen, who not only graduated from the University of Alabama, but from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1937.

We’ll leave you with this …

Alabama Basketball to face Jacksonville State in 2020 Opener

Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff made the announcement on his Instagram on Monday

Joey Blackwell

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Brave New World

In this final edition of the Beatless Beat Writer, Joey Blackwell discusses how far we've come and how much still needs to get done

Joey Blackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Goal-line stand vs. Penn State vs. Ram Jam Bama (Josh Chapman)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

SEC Position Group Rankings-Offensive Lines-Alabama football

With experience, attitude and talent, Alabama's offensive line stands out from the rest of the SEC in 2020

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Amari Cooper

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Amari Cooper

Christopher Walsh

Yes It Can Be Done, Sports Have Returned To Normal In One Place

The best of Sports Illustrated: New Zealand has lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions and now rugby matches are filled with fans, including one match that sold 43,000 tickets.

Christopher Walsh

Both Tuscaloosa and Alabama are among the nation's hot spots in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Outland Trophy winners

Alabama may not have the most Outland Trophy winners for best interior lineman, but it's dominated the award during the Nick Saban era

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Bama Currency

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco