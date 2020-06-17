Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 17, 2020

Today is … Global Garbage Man Day

Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III posted the photos of his beautiful daughter:

Former Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen did an insane workout for his Washington Redskins:

2021 catcher prospect Hunter Sute announced his commitment to Alabama baseball:

The L.A. Rams are confident that former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis will contribute to the pass rush in the upcoming season:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

82 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 17, 1986: Head coach and athletic director Ray Perkins announced that Alabama will move its game with Vanderbilt to Sept. 6 from Sept. 27 to accommodate WTBS.

June 17, 1994: Amari Cooper was born in Miami.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I was always taught to be hungry and humble.” — Amari Cooper

