Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 17, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … Global Garbage Man Day
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III posted the photos of his beautiful daughter:
- Former Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen did an insane workout for his Washington Redskins:
- 2021 catcher prospect Hunter Sute announced his commitment to Alabama baseball:
- The L.A. Rams are confident that former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis will contribute to the pass rush in the upcoming season:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
82 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
June 17, 1986: Head coach and athletic director Ray Perkins announced that Alabama will move its game with Vanderbilt to Sept. 6 from Sept. 27 to accommodate WTBS.
June 17, 1994: Amari Cooper was born in Miami.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I was always taught to be hungry and humble.” — Amari Cooper