Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 17, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … Global Garbage Man Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III posted the photos of his beautiful daughter:
  • Former Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen did an insane workout for his Washington Redskins:
  • 2021 catcher prospect Hunter Sute announced his commitment to Alabama baseball:
  • The L.A. Rams are confident that former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis will contribute to the pass rush in the upcoming season:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

82 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 17, 1986: Head coach and athletic director Ray Perkins announced that Alabama will move its game with Vanderbilt to Sept. 6 from Sept. 27 to accommodate WTBS.

June 17, 1994: Amari Cooper was born in Miami. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I was always taught to be hungry and humble.” — Amari Cooper

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Alabama Lands 2021 Four-Star WR Christian Leary

The Crimson Tide snag the verbal commitment of a elite wide receiver from the state of Florida

Tyler Martin

Alabama Athletics Releases COVID-19 Testing Protocols for Student-Athletes

The Crimson Tide athletics programs are taking on strict policies to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama WR Chadarius Townsend Transferring to Texas Tech

The versatile athlete is headed to the Big 12

Tyler Martin

Langham, Samuels Highlight 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The 2021 ballot was released by the National Football Foundation on Tuesday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Postcard From Hard Hat Central, Otherwise Known as Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium

The work continues on campus, off campus, through downtown, on the roadways and just about everywhere else you can image in Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Tailgating On The Quad

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with tailgating on the Quad

Christopher Walsh

John Petty Jr. Remains Undecided on Return to Alabama

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats spoke on the options that Petty is currently examining

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Moguls

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 2018 Georgia

Hurts' Heroics Led Amazing Comeback Over Bulldogs for Tide's 27th SEC Crown

Cary L. Clark

2022 Four-Star OT Jacob Sexton Fired Up After Alabama Offer

Recently offered elite 2022 prospect talks Crimson Tide and more with Bama Central

Tyler Martin