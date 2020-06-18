Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 18, 2020

Today is ... National Splurge Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Crimson Chaos president Luke Ratliff shared the story of how he got the honor of announcing Alabama basketball's season opener on Monday:

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has some strong words in the Jarrett Stidham vs Tua Tagovailoa debate.

Former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry has some advice for this year's rookie class.

One of Alabama baseball's 2022 commits, Austin Williamson, showed off some nice versatility in his pitching repertoire with his travel ball team.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, the Alfac commercials do not stop for Nick Saban.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

79 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 18, 1988: The first annual all-star game between high school players from Alabama and Mississippi was held at Ladd Memorial Stadium in Mobile. Alabama won the All-Star Classic in triple overtime, 24-21.

June 18, 1990: CBS announced it will televise the Dec. 1 game between Alabama and Auburn at 1:40 CST. Earlier, CBS officials had contacted both institutions about moving the game to Saturday, Nov. 24 for a prime time telecast.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 18: "Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback Tony Eason after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's final game.

We'll leave you with this ...