Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 18, 2020
Did you notice?
- Crimson Chaos president Luke Ratliff shared the story of how he got the honor of announcing Alabama basketball's season opener on Monday:
- NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has some strong words in the Jarrett Stidham vs Tua Tagovailoa debate.
- Former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry has some advice for this year's rookie class.
- One of Alabama baseball's 2022 commits, Austin Williamson, showed off some nice versatility in his pitching repertoire with his travel ball team.
- Even in the middle of a pandemic, the Alfac commercials do not stop for Nick Saban.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
79 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
June 18, 1988: The first annual all-star game between high school players from Alabama and Mississippi was held at Ladd Memorial Stadium in Mobile. Alabama won the All-Star Classic in triple overtime, 24-21.
June 18, 1990: CBS announced it will televise the Dec. 1 game between Alabama and Auburn at 1:40 CST. Earlier, CBS officials had contacted both institutions about moving the game to Saturday, Nov. 24 for a prime time telecast.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
June 18: "Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback Tony Eason after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's final game.