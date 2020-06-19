Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 19, 2020

Today is ... Juneteenth

Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy had some fun with the SEC Network recently, detailing who his role model is, among other topics.

Justin Thomas is even through one round at the 2020 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

Former Crimson Tide baseball star David Magadan is in the running for a spot on ESPN's Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that, until the state of Mississippi changes its' flag, the conference will not hold any championship events there.

The Alabama football team was recently heard from NBA legend Charles Barkley on a Zoom meeting:

78 days

78 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 19, 1960: More than 100 former players of Wallace Wade were in Tuscaloosa for a reunion honoring the famed coach 30 years after he left Alabama for Duke. The reunion, ramrodded by Jeff Coleman, featured a presentation to Wade of a massive sterling silver service which includes a tray, pitcher and 12 goblets.

June 19, 1992: C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 19: “I really wanted him, and one of the guys that he played for is a very good friend of mine, Nick Saban, so I understand the whole philosophy of what he’s gone through. He’s had his ass chewed before, so I don’t have to worry about that because that’s how Nick is.” — New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about adding C.J. Mosley

