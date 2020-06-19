Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 19, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... Juneteenth 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy had some fun with the SEC Network recently, detailing who his role model is, among other topics. 
  • Justin Thomas is even through one round at the 2020 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
  • Former Crimson Tide baseball star David Magadan is in the running for a spot on ESPN's Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team. 
  • SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that, until the state of Mississippi changes its' flag, the conference will not hold any championship events there.
  • The Alabama football team was recently heard from NBA legend Charles Barkley on a Zoom meeting:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

78 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 19, 1960: More than 100 former players of Wallace Wade were in Tuscaloosa for a reunion honoring the famed coach 30 years after he left Alabama for Duke. The reunion, ramrodded by Jeff Coleman, featured a presentation to Wade of a massive sterling silver service which includes a tray, pitcher and 12 goblets.

June 19, 1992: C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

June 19: “I really wanted him, and one of the guys that he played for is a very good friend of mine, Nick Saban, so I understand the whole philosophy of what he’s gone through. He’s had his ass chewed before, so I don’t have to worry about that because that’s how Nick is.” — New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about adding C.J. Mosley

We'll leave you with this ...

