Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Rocky Road Day
BamaCentral Headlines
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 2, 1964: Richard Williamson was added to the Alabama staff. The 23-year-old former Fort Deposit High star was hired to coach receivers, linebackers and the freshman team. Other members set for the 1964 staff were Carney Laslie, Sam Bailey, Gene Stallings, Dude Hennessey, Clem Gryska, Howard Schnellenberger, Dee Powell and Jimmy Sharpe. — Bryant Museum
June 2, 1990: Eddie Lacy was born in Gretna, La.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I can get through anything, any obstacle, after what I've been through.” — Eddie Lacy on his family losing its house during Hurricane Katrina