Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Rocky Road Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled.

Did you see: Damien Harris threw out the first pitch for the Red Sox

Damien Harris
Damien Harris
Damien Harris

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

94 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 2, 1964: Richard Williamson was added to the Alabama staff. The 23-year-old former Fort Deposit High star was hired to coach receivers, linebackers and the freshman team. Other members set for the 1964 staff were Carney Laslie, Sam Bailey, Gene Stallings, Dude Hennessey, Clem Gryska, Howard Schnellenberger, Dee Powell and Jimmy Sharpe. — Bryant Museum

June 2, 1990: Eddie Lacy was born in Gretna, La.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I can get through anything, any obstacle, after what I've been through.” — Eddie Lacy on his family losing its house during Hurricane Katrina

We'll leave you with this...

