Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 21, 2020

Today is... Father's Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

An update on former Alabama golfers heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday. Michael Thompson is two shots off the lead.

Justin Thomas voiced his concerns with how the Hilton Head Island community is handing COVID-19 during the PGA Tour event:

Alabama's hockey club announced its new head coach yesterday. Phil Tesoriero was the program's Division Three coach last year.

The NBA Draft will now be held on Oct. 16 and underclassmen now have until Aug. 17 to decide on if they will return to school or not.

Alabama softball's Montana Fouts joined the athletic department's Hey Bama show to discuss the shortened season and the future of the program.

Members of the women's basketball team were back in Tuscaloosa celebrating Juneteenth over the weekend.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

76 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 21, 1955: Football quarterback Albert Elmore, Jr., from Troy, was named as the new A-Club President for 1955-56. Elmore was the son of Albert Elmore, an end on the '31 Rose Bowl team.

June 21, 1990: JaMychal Green was born in Montgomery.

June 21, 2013: Alabama superfan Dick Coffee died at the age of 91. Beginning with the season opener in 1946, he attended 781 consecutive games and 51 consecutive bowl games. The last time he saw the Crimson Tide play was the 42-14 victory over Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.In 2010, ESPN.com named Coffee the No. 1 college football superfan in America.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 21: "When you make a mistake, admit it; learn from it and don't repeat it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

