Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 22, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Onion Rings Day

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball 2023 commit Walter Ford was lights-out at the Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival:
  • Richard Bradshaw of Baltimore Ravens site Ebony Bird is pretty excited about the possibilities concerning Mark Ingram this upcoming NFL season:
  • Former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas finished the RBC Heritage in the top-10, making it his 51st career top-10 finish and his second in a row:
  • Alabama baseball pitcher Connor Prielipp adjusted well at Alabama, according to the La Crosse Tribune. With a 3-0 record and no runs allowed, that's perfectly understandable.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

75 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 22, 1966: Florida, with returning quarterback Steve Spurrier, was picked to challenge reigning national champion Alabama for the SEC crown. The strength of the Crimson Tide, according to media representatives, was its "smallish but quick" offensive line anchored by tackles Cecil Dowdy and Jerry Duncan and guards Bruce Stephens and John Calvert. One of the big question marks was thought to be quarterback, where backup Kenny Stabler replaced the graduated Steve Sloan. — Bryant Museum

June 22, 2009: Bert Bank, an American politician and war hero who founded the Alabama Football Radio Network, died at the age of 94. Bank founded two Tuscaloosa radio stations (WTBC and WUOA) and wrote the book, “Back From the Living Dead,” about his experiences as a POW and Bataan Death March survivor.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I bear no bitterness or rancor. It was a different time and the world has changed. I hope there will come a day when all the people in the world will live in peace and happiness." — Bert Bank

We’ll leave you with this …

