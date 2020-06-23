Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 23, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Hydration Day

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball picked up another commitment on Monday, this time from 2021 southpaw Connor Ball:
  • Alabama track and field coach Dan Waters was featured in the latest edition of Hey Bama:
  • Former Alabama cornerback and Baltimore Raven Marlon Humphrey waved the green flag at the GEICO 500 in Talladega:
  • Former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney was the featured in the latest edition of Why Bama:
  • Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy posted his first video on his new YouTube channel, which details a week in his life:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

74 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 23, 1965: The first book published about legendary Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went on sale. “Winning Isn't Everything,” was written by Birmingham News sports editor Benny Marshall, who had covered Bryant since the day he was hired in Houston back in 1958. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"They play like it is a sin to give up a point." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when talking about his defense prior the 1962 Sugar Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …

