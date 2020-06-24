Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 24, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Parchment Day

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama safety HaHa Clinton-Dix had a close encounter with some bears (not the Chicago kind):
  • Monday marked the 48th anniversary of the passing of Title IX:
  • Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox clarified his comments regarding the economic impact of Alabama football on Tuscaloosa:
  • In addition to Tyler Gentry signing his contract with the Royals, former Alabama baseball utility Brett Auerbach signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

73 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 24, 1927: Former Minnesota football star and current Tulane coach Clark Shaughnessy said in a talk in New York that Southern football has grown dramatically in the last few years and much of the credit has to go to Alabama coach Wallace Wade. When asked if Wade just had better facilities and players than the other schools in the South, Shaughnessy said, "No, there isn't one doubt the chief reason for Alabama's showing is Wallace Wade. He knows the game. He is a splendid leader and a remarkable coach."

June 24, 2019: The oldest living Crimson Tide football letterman, Don Salls, turned 100.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I was cutting out, off the tackle, and I cut left instead of cutting right. [Coach Frank Thomas] hollered, ‘Salls! That may be the way they do it in New York, but you’re in Tuscaloosa now!’ I was tickled to death to know that he knew my name and knew where I was from. I just grinned all over and went back to the scrimmage and kept on going. That’s the only thing Coach Thomas ever said to me.” — Don Salls on his favorite Crimson Tide memory besides winning the national championship

We’ll leave you with this …

