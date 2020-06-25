Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 25, 2020

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Catfish Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice? 

  • Tua Tagovailoa took part in a virtual media day for local high school players and coaches and gave some advice we all could use regarding social media:
  • The Alabama men's basketball and football programs got to hear from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on a Zoom meeting yesterday.
  • Former Crimson Tide defensive back Roman Harper is still on cloud nine after being named to the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.
  • Quinnen Williams has had his court date moved to July 23 due to COVID-19.
  • Let's take a trip down memory lane with Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 25, 1980: Alabama announced that its Team of the Decade for the 1970s would be honored at a home game during the upcoming season. Named to the offensive team were quarterback Richard Todd, running backs Johnny Musso, Johnny Davis and Major Ogilvie; receivers Ozzie Newsome and Wayne Wheeler; interior linemen Steve Sprayberry, Jim Bunch, John Hannah, Buddy Brown and Dwight Stephenson: and kicker Alan McElroy. Named to the defensive team are ends Leroy Cook and E.J. Junior; tackles Bob Baumhower and Marty Lyons; linebackers Barry Krauss, Woodrow Lowe, Rich Wingo and Thomas Boyd; defensive backs Mike Washington, Murray Legg, and Ricky Davis; and punter Gregg Gantt. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 25: "I know that I picked up a great deal of things during my association with Coach Bryant. I know he influenced me as a coach by teaching me to never give up on your talent. And he told me there was no substitution for work. He convinced his people. And when players and coaches are convinced they can win, they're going to win." —Gene Stallings on Bear Bryant

We'll leave you with this ... 

