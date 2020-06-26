Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 26, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Take Your Dog to Work Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama pitcher Dowd Ritter is now headed to Samford:
  • Crimson Tide golfer Canon Claycomb took home the Rice Planters Amatuer yesterday. He shot 12-under par through three days and won the event in a playoff. 
  • Pro Football Focus has some high praise for former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
  • A trio of Crimson Tide track and field/cross country athletes (Daija Lampkin, Samantha Zelden and Vincent Kiprop) earned CoSIDA Academic All-American honors.
  • New York Jets defensive coordinator is expecting big things from second year-player Quinnen Williams this season.
  • A recap of how Alabama golfers did during the first round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday. Michael Thompson had bogey-free day and the 64 he shot was the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

71 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 26, 1966: Bump Elliott, head coach at Michigan, and Jim MacKenzie, head coach at Oklahoma were added to the upcoming coaching clinic in Tuscaloosa, which promised to be one of the best ever. Already slated to talk were Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian and his top assistant John Ray. More than 500 coaches were expected to attend the August 1-4 clinic.

June 26, 1997: Legendary wide receiver Don Hutson, a former Alabama All-American, died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 84. Twice named the NFL MVP, the eight-time All-Pro was considered to be the first modern receiver, and credited with creating many of the modern pass routes still used today.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

June 26: "Fluid in motion, wondrously elusive with the fake, inventive in his patterns and magnificently at ease when catching the ball ... Hutson and fellow Hall of Famer Millard "Dixie" Howell became football's most celebrated passing combination." — Don Hutson’s College Football Hall of Fame profile

We'll leave you with this ...

