Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 27, 2020

Justin Thomas almost had a hole-in-one at the second round of the Travelers championship:

Haylie McCleney and other members of the Scrap Yard Dawgs are forming a new softball team:

Donta Hall was named to the G-League's All-NBA second team. He is officially a free agent now as his second 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons is up.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

70 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 27, 1980: Former Alabama wide receiver Freddie Milons was born in Starkville, Miss.

June 27, 1964: Mississippi State assistant coach Ken Donahue was hired to replace Jim Blevins, who left Alabama to become the head coach at Jacksonville State.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 27: "I've made so many mistakes that if I don't make the same mistakes over, we're going to come pretty close to winning." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

