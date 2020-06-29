Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 29, 2020

Tyler Martin

  • 2021 five-star wide receiver and Alabama commit Jacorey Brooks is transferring from Booker T. Washington High School to football powerhouse IMG Academy for his senior prep season:
  • Former Crimson Tide golfer Michael Thomspon finished 7-under par at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, which was good for 46th.
  • 2023 Alabama baseball commit Parker Picot showing off his potential during a summer league game: 
  • The Edmonton Eskimos released former Alabama wide out Christion Jones over recent homophobic tweets:
  • Alabama tennis' Patrick Kaukovalta won the singles and doubles Finnish national titles:
  • Crimson Tide star running back Najee Harris is starting a YouTube channel, detailing his preparations for the upcoming season.

68 days

June 29, 1970: Scott Hunter, quarterback of the Crimson Tide, was off to visit American troops in Vietnam on a trip sponsored by the NCAA. Joining Hunter on the trip were Missouri's Mel Gray, Notre Dame's Larry DiNardo, Texas' Scott Henderson and NCAA official Chuck Neinas. Hunter was recommended for the trip by Ole Miss head coach Johnny Vaught. — Bryant Museum

June 29: “I’ve never had more fun making a movie.” — Gary Busey on making the movie “The Bear.” Today is his birthday.

