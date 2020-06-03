Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2020
Joey Blackwell
- Alabama redshirt-junior wide receiver Tyrell Shavers confirmed that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Shavers still has two years of eligibility remaining:
- Nate Oats continued to work the recruiting trail, extending an offer to 2021 three-star point guard Darius Johnson:
- Alabama School of Music director Charles "Skip" Snead passed on this open letter to Million Dollar Band members and faculty regarding the current protests:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
94 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
Cleveland Brown receiver Ozzie Newsome, who was an All-American during his Alabama career (1974-77), was awarded the "Byron Whizzer' White Humanitarian Award," given annually to an NFL player who distinguishes himself with public service. Newsome received his award at a banquet in Chicago. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"Martin Luther King Jr. preached equality. Coach Bryant practiced it." — Ozzie Newsome