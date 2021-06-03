Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2021
Your daily briefing on Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... National Egg Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: WCWS Notebook: Alabama's Patrick Murphy Discusses Arizona Coaching Legend, Stadium Upgrades, Instant Replay
Crimson Tide results
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide schedule
Softball: Alabama vs Arizona in Oklahoma City, 6 p.m (CT), ESPN, Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Tyler Gentry homered twice in three at-bats for the Quad City River Bandits:
- Haylie McCleney hit a walk-off home run for Team USA to beat USSSA Pride:
- Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans is now embracing his role as a veteran with the Tennessee Titans:
- Former Alabama tennis player Gabriel Diaz Freire is transferring to LSU for his final year of eligibility.
- Washington Football Team’ defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has decided to skip the voluntary OTAs.
- Alabama walk-on wide receiver Joshua Lanier is transferring to Jackson State.
- The Alabama wheelchair tennis team added a new member:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:
93 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
June 3, 1991: Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome, who was an All-American during his Alabama career (1974-77), was awarded the "Byron Whizzer' White Humanitarian Award," given annually to an NFL player who distinguishes himself with public service. Newsome received his award at a banquet in Chicago. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day
"Martin Luther King Jr. preached equality. Coach Bryant practiced it." — Ozzie Newsome