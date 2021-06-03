Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National Egg Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule

Softball: Alabama vs Arizona in Oklahoma City, 6 p.m (CT), ESPN, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice? 

  • Tyler Gentry homered twice in three at-bats for the Quad City River Bandits: 
  • Haylie McCleney hit a walk-off home run for Team USA to beat USSSA Pride: 
  • Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans is now embracing his role as a veteran with the Tennessee Titans:
  • Former Alabama tennis player Gabriel Diaz Freire is transferring to LSU for his final year of eligibility. 
  • Washington Football Team’ defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has decided to skip the voluntary OTAs. 
  • Alabama walk-on wide receiver Joshua Lanier is transferring to Jackson State.
  • The Alabama wheelchair tennis team added a new member: 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener: 

93 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

June 3, 1991: Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome, who was an All-American during his Alabama career (1974-77), was awarded the "Byron Whizzer' White Humanitarian Award," given annually to an NFL player who distinguishes himself with public service. Newsome received his award at a banquet in Chicago. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"Martin Luther King Jr. preached equality. Coach Bryant practiced it." — Ozzie Newsome

We’ll leave you with this ...

Sports Illustrated cover Ozzie Newsome, Jan. 12, 1987
