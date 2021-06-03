Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Softball: Alabama vs Arizona in Oklahoma City, 6 p.m (CT), ESPN, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Tyler Gentry homered twice in three at-bats for the Quad City River Bandits:

Haylie McCleney hit a walk-off home run for Team USA to beat USSSA Pride:

Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans is now embracing his role as a veteran with the Tennessee Titans:

Former Alabama tennis player Gabriel Diaz Freire is transferring to LSU for his final year of eligibility.

Washington Football Team’ defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has decided to skip the voluntary OTAs.

Alabama walk-on wide receiver Joshua Lanier is transferring to Jackson State.

The Alabama wheelchair tennis team added a new member:

June 3, 1991: Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome, who was an All-American during his Alabama career (1974-77), was awarded the "Byron Whizzer' White Humanitarian Award," given annually to an NFL player who distinguishes himself with public service. Newsome received his award at a banquet in Chicago. — Bryant Museum

"Martin Luther King Jr. preached equality. Coach Bryant practiced it." — Ozzie Newsome

