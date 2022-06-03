Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2022

Today is... National Doughnut Day

June 3, 1991: Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome, who was an All-American during his Alabama career (1974-77), was honored with the Byron “Whizzer” White Humanitarian Award, given annually to an NFL player who distinguishes himself with public service. Newsome received his award at a banquet in Chicago. — Bryant Museum

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports Courtesy of the Cleveland Browns Courtesy Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Martin Luther King Jr. preached equality. Coach Bryant practiced it." — Ozzie Newsome

