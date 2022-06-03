Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Doughnut Day
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
92 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 3, 1991: Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome, who was an All-American during his Alabama career (1974-77), was honored with the Byron “Whizzer” White Humanitarian Award, given annually to an NFL player who distinguishes himself with public service. Newsome received his award at a banquet in Chicago. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Martin Luther King Jr. preached equality. Coach Bryant practiced it." — Ozzie Newsome