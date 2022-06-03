Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2022

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Doughnut Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

92 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 3, 1991: Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome, who was an All-American during his Alabama career (1974-77), was honored with the Byron “Whizzer” White Humanitarian Award, given annually to an NFL player who distinguishes himself with public service. Newsome received his award at a banquet in Chicago. — Bryant Museum

Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) catches a 16 yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Alex Moyer (54) during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoffs at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 24-21.
Hall of Fame tight end Ozzie Newsome
Alabama's Ozzie Newsome

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Martin Luther King Jr. preached equality. Coach Bryant practiced it." — Ozzie Newsome

We'll leave you with this...

USATSI_18407700
All Things Bama

Proposed SEC Schedules Could Come at Cost of Its Greatest Asset, Rivalries

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 12.56.37 PM
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said at the Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament

By Katie Windham10 hours ago
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Comments on Alabama's Recent Transfer Additions

By Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago
T.J. Capers
Recruiting

Five-Star 2024 LB TJ Capers Says Alabama Offer 'Opened My Eyes'

By Tony Tsoukalas14 hours ago
Danny Lewis Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Danny Lewis Jr.

By Katie Windham16 hours ago
36. Arc de Triomphe elephant swapped
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bama Style

By Anthony Sisco17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover Dec. 31, 2012, Eddie Lacy, Cyrus Kouandjio, Yuuuuuke Tide!
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2022

By Tony TsoukalasJun 2, 2022
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Becomes Three Time All-American

By Katie WindhamJun 1, 2022