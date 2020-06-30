Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 30, 2020

Today is … Social Media Day

Alabama fans reveled on the 5,000th day since the Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee all the way back in 2006:

Former Auburn running back Brad Lester posted some videos on Twitter of him coaching Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris in conditioning drills:

Former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander is excited that his cousin is headed to Tuscaloosa:

Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland was featured on the latest episode of Hey Bama:

2023 outfielder Evan Haeger announced his commitment to Alabama baseball on Monday. Haeger hails from Detroit Catholic Central High School in New Hudson, Mich.:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

67 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 30, 1950: Coach Red Drew called halfback Bobby Marlow, a hard-charging runner from Troy, a player to watch for the upcoming season. Another promising newcomer was Bobby Wilson out of Bay Minette. In practice last year, Wilson reportedly had a punt go 94 yards. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"It was gut check time. We looked at each other. We knew this could be it. When they broke the huddle, everything got silent. Boy, talk about gut checks." — Barry Krauss after the goal-line stand against Penn State

