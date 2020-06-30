Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 30, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … Social Media Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama fans reveled on the 5,000th day since the Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee all the way back in 2006:
  • Former Auburn running back Brad Lester posted some videos on Twitter of him coaching Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris in conditioning drills:
  • Former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander is excited that his cousin is headed to Tuscaloosa:
  • Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland was featured on the latest episode of Hey Bama:
  • 2023 outfielder Evan Haeger announced his commitment to Alabama baseball on Monday. Haeger hails from Detroit Catholic Central High School in New Hudson, Mich.:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

67 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 30, 1950: Coach Red Drew called halfback Bobby Marlow, a hard-charging runner from Troy, a player to watch for the upcoming season. Another promising newcomer was Bobby Wilson out of Bay Minette. In practice last year, Wilson reportedly had a punt go 94 yards. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"It was gut check time. We looked at each other. We knew this could be it. When they broke the huddle, everything got silent. Boy, talk about gut checks." — Barry Krauss after the goal-line stand against Penn State

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Secures Commitment of 2021 Three-Star DB Devonta Smith

Former Ohio State commit now joining the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

Crimsonking15

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Don Hutson

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the man who revolutionized the receiver position, Don Hutson

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

This Week with the Crimson Tide Welcomes the Pivotal Month of July

The latest coronavirus figures and what to look for heading into the July 4th weekend

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

NCAA Conference Realignment: What a New College Football Landscape Could Look Like

America, Realigned: A radical reimagining of college sports, and the Best of of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Corner: What if College Football's Conferences were Realigned?

Joey Blackwell takes a deep dive into Sports Illustrated columnist Pat Forde's proposal at a radical realignment of college football's landscape

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Fresh Heir vs. Bama Stops Penn State

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

SEC Position Preview, Rankings: Defensive Linemen

If there's strength in numbers, two SEC defenses stand out up front in 2020: Alabama and Georgia

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Last Time Alabama Lost to Tennessee: 5,000 Days and Counting

The Third Saturday in October rivalry hit a new milestone, 5,000 days since Tennessee has beaten Alabama

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: And the Forrest will Echo with Laughter

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh