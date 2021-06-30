Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama baseball outfielder Owen Diodati was named the Cape Cod Baseball League's Player of the Week:

Derrick Henry exhibited some Crimson Tide school pride:

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe exclaimed that he is ready to go for NIL opportunities as the state of Alabama's NIL laws go into effect on Thursday:

And former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made is long-awaited return to Tuscaloosa:

66 days

June 30, 1950: Coach Red Drew called halfback Bobby Marlow, a hard-charging runner from Troy, a player to watch for the upcoming season. Another promising newcomer was Bobby Wilson out of Bay Minette. In practice last year, Wilson reportedly had a punt go 94 yards. — Bryant Museum

"It was gut check time. We looked at each other. We knew this could be it. When they broke the huddle, everything got silent. Boy, talk about gut checks." — Barry Krauss after the goal-line stand against Penn State

