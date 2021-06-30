Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Meteor Watch Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball outfielder Owen Diodati was named the Cape Cod Baseball League's Player of the Week:
  • Derrick Henry exhibited some Crimson Tide school pride:
  • Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe exclaimed that he is ready to go for NIL opportunities as the state of Alabama's NIL laws go into effect on Thursday:
  • And former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made is long-awaited return to Tuscaloosa:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

66 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 30, 1950: Coach Red Drew called halfback Bobby Marlow, a hard-charging runner from Troy, a player to watch for the upcoming season. Another promising newcomer was Bobby Wilson out of Bay Minette. In practice last year, Wilson reportedly had a punt go 94 yards. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It was gut check time. We looked at each other. We knew this could be it. When they broke the huddle, everything got silent. Boy, talk about gut checks." — Barry Krauss after the goal-line stand against Penn State

We’ll leave you with this …

Barry Krauss / Penn State Goal-Line Stand
