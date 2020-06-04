Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 4, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Cheese Day 

Did you notice?

  • The NBA appears to be making a return to play with a 22-team format starting on July 31 in Orlando, Fla. Under the proposed format, Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Donta Hall (Detroit Pistons) would not play, but JaMychal Green would see action as the Los Angeles Clippers would have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. 
  • Alabama freshman infielder Logan Keller is on the move, transferring to the Naval Academy to finish out his collegiate baseball career.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers made the re-signing of Damion Square official on Wednesday morning. He played in all 16 games a season ago.
  • You bet Nate Oats was fired up when he found out Herb Jones was returning for his senior season:
  • Pretty awesome gesture by Marcell Dareus here:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

93 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:  

June 4, 1927: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown filmed his first movie “The Fair Co-Ed.” The silent movie would soon appear in screens across the country with Hollywood starlet Marion Davies sharing the spotlight with the ex-Crimson Tide halfback. The film was a comedy, but promoted by Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Studios as being the best college movie ever made. Brown was an honor student who worked his way through school while finding time to play in football, baseball and track.

June 4, 2018: Legendary basketball coach C.M. Newton died.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 4: "I don’t think there’s been a better person in athletics than C.M. Newton. In all athletics, not just basketball. He had the utmost respect from people." —former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith

We'll leave this here ...  

