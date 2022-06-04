Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 4, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Cheese Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

91 days

June 4, 1927: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown filmed his first movie “The Fair Co-Ed.” The silent movie would soon appear in screens across the country with Hollywood starlet Marion Davies sharing the spotlight with the ex-Crimson Tide halfback. The film was a comedy, but promoted by Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Studios as being the best college movie ever made. Brown was an honor student who worked his way through school while finding time to play in football, baseball and track.

June 4, 2018: Legendary basketball coach C.M. Newton died.

June 4, 2021: While celebrating her 21st birthday, Montana Fouts became just the fifth pitcher, and the first during her lifetime, to throw a perfect game in the Women’s College World Series. Alabama topped UCLA, and Team USA pitcher Rachel Garcia, 6-0

Photo | Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports Photo | Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports Photo | Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don’t think there’s been a better person in athletics than C.M. Newton. In all athletics, not just basketball. He had the utmost respect from people." — former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith

We'll leave you with this...