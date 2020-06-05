Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 5, 2020

Today is ... National Gingerbread Day

Now, we await what Alabama wing John Petty Jr. will do now that he has some clarity on the NBA draft process.

Our friends at AllDolphins.com spoke with Miami coach Brian Flores yesterday, who offered up an update on Tua Tagovailoa.

"Specific to Tua, he’s working hard, he’s picking up the information, but you want to get your hands on them, quite honestly," Flores said. "I think they are all doing a good job. I think they all have a long way to go. Again, specific to the injury, I haven’t seen him. Our doctors haven’t seen him. To give you any information on that or try to, I shouldn’t do that."

The Alabama Athletics Summer Update Show was suppose to be this Saturday:

Yesterday, the University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved a water tower to built on campus and Twitter had fun with it.

Check out Alabama pitcher Dylan Smith in the CSBI this weekend:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

92 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 5, 1965: Hundreds of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players gathered at his special coaching clinic at Lake Martin. Among those in attendance were Texas A & M head coach Gene Stallings and several of his assistants, including Dee Powell and Bud Moore, LSU head coach Charlie McClendon and his defensive coordinator Pat James and Oklahoma State assistant Elwood Ketter. Former Bryant pupils playing pro football who attended the clinic were George Blanda, Tommy Brooker, Lee Roy Jordan, Butch Wilson, Billy Neighbors, Babe Parilli, and Bob Fry. Parilli, Jordan and James were among the guest lecturers, and one of the lighter moments of the festivities came during James' lecture on defensive technique when he bruised Kentucky assistant Charley Pell. — Bryant Museum

June 5, 1987: Preston Dial was born.

June 5, 1989: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Jimmy Nelson was born in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 5: "I'm a die-hard Nick Saban fan, because he's teaching the same things that Coach Bryant taught 50 years ago to us guys about honesty and integrity and discipline and teamwork and those kind of things. He's teaching these guys, just like coach Bryant always said, the game of life, not just the game of football. If you apply those things in your life and your profession, you'll be successful no matter what business you're in.” – Lee Roy Jordan

