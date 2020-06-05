Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 5, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Gingerbread Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Now, we await what Alabama wing John Petty Jr. will do now that he has some clarity on the NBA draft process.
  • Our friends at AllDolphins.com spoke with Miami coach Brian Flores yesterday, who offered up an update on Tua Tagovailoa.

"Specific to Tua, he’s working hard, he’s picking up the information, but you want to get your hands on them, quite honestly," Flores said. "I think they are all doing a good job. I think they all have a long way to go. Again, specific to the injury, I haven’t seen him. Our doctors haven’t seen him. To give you any information on that or try to, I shouldn’t do that."

  • The Alabama Athletics Summer Update Show was suppose to be this Saturday:
  • Yesterday, the University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved a water tower to built on campus and Twitter had fun with it.
  • Check out Alabama pitcher Dylan Smith in the CSBI this weekend:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

92 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 5, 1965: Hundreds of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players gathered at his special coaching clinic at Lake Martin. Among those in attendance were Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings and several of his assistants, including Dee Powell and Bud Moore, LSU head coach Charlie McClendon and his defensive coordinator Pat James and Oklahoma State assistant Elwood Ketter. Former Bryant pupils playing pro football who attended the clinic were George Blanda, Tommy Brooker, Lee Roy Jordan, Butch Wilson, Billy Neighbors, Babe Parilli, and Bob Fry. Parilli, Jordan and James were among the guest lecturers, and one of the lighter moments of the festivities came during James' lecture on defensive technique when he bruised Kentucky assistant Charley Pell. — Bryant Museum

June 5, 1987: Preston Dial was born.

June 5, 1989: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Jimmy Nelson was born in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 5: "I'm a die-hard Nick Saban fan, because he's teaching the same things that Coach Bryant taught 50 years ago to us guys about honesty and integrity and discipline and teamwork and those kind of things. He's teaching these guys, just like coach Bryant always said, the game of life, not just the game of football. If you apply those things in your life and your profession, you'll be successful no matter what business you're in.” – Lee Roy Jordan

We'll leave you with this... 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Multiple Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The team will begin in-person voluntary workouts on June 8

Tyler Martin

by

THELadyinRed

Is Kira Lewis Jr.'s Stock On The Rise For the 2020 NBA Draft?

Latest Sports Illustrated two-round mock has Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. as a top-15 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Dylan Smith Impresses in Game 1 of CSBI

The Crimson Tide's sophomore right-handed reliever allowed no runs and only two hits through two innings

Joey Blackwell

Just A Minute: We Could All Use A Little Keith Jackson Right Now

Even when sports are shut down, they can still give us a brief break from an overwhelming world

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Bear vs. Pride of the Tide

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Old Gray Lady, Legion Field

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Legion Field

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Throwback Thursday: Alabama's 1992 National Championship

Underdog No. 2 Alabama faced No. 1 Miami in the Sugar Bowl, and ended the Hurricanes' vice grip on college football

J. Bank

by

jblackwell

University of Alabama Elects to Resume In-Person Lectures this Fall

The UA Board of Trustees approved in-person classes in a vote on Thursday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Fantasy Football Draft or Pass: Mark Ingram II and JK Dobbins

Mark Ingram II is expected to be the starter for the Baltimore Ravens, but J.K. Dobbins is the best fantasy football handcuff in 2020

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Captivated

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco