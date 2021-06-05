Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 5, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... National Gingerbread Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Fouts' Perfection Sends Alabama to WCWS Semifinals

Crimson Tide results

Softball: Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Baseball: NC State 8, Alabama 1

Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Alabama vs Rider, 2 p.m, ESPN3, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox in a 9-8 loss, striking out four batters and only allowing one run on two hits. He left early with forearm tightness.

Alabama women’s golfer Kenzie Wright, who graduated in May, won the first professional tournament of her young pro career, topping the 2021 Energy Producers, Inc. Texas Women’s Open field, leading wire-to-wire. Competing in her home state of Texas, the tournament was hosted at the 6,409-yard, par-72 golf course, Firewheel Golf Park – Bridges Course, in Garland, Texas. She finished with a score 11-under par, winning by three shots.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson returned from the injured list and pitched one scoreless inning in a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. He struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Philadelphia Eagles wide out DeVonta Smith continues to impress at OTAs:

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II is now a minority-stake owner in MLS' D.C United:

Speaking of Smith, he signed his first-ever professional contract. He will receive $20.141 million fully-guaranteed over four years and a $12.008 million signing bonus.

Mac Jones is earning respect from Bill Belichick:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

91 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 5, 1965: Hundreds of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players gathered at his special coaching clinic at Lake Martin. Among those in attendance were Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings and several of his assistants, including Dee Powell and Bud Moore, LSU head coach Charlie McClendon and his defensive coordinator Pat James and Oklahoma State assistant Elwood Ketter. Former Bryant pupils playing pro football who attended the clinic were George Blanda, Tommy Brooker, Lee Roy Jordan, Butch Wilson, Billy Neighbors, Babe Parilli, and Bob Fry. Parilli, Jordan and James were among the guest lecturers, and one of the lighter moments of the festivities came during James' lecture on defensive technique when he bruised Kentucky assistant Charley Pell. — Bryant Museum

June 5, 1987: Former Crimson Tide tight end Preston Dial was born.

June 5, 1989: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Jimmy Nelson was born in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"I'm a die-hard Nick Saban fan, because he's teaching the same things that Coach Bryant taught 50 years ago to us guys about honesty and integrity and discipline and teamwork and those kind of things. He's teaching these guys, just like coach Bryant always said, the game of life, not just the game of football. If you apply those things in your life and your profession, you'll be successful no matter what business you're in.” – Lee Roy Jordan

We'll leave you with this ...