Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 5, 2022
Today is... Cancer Survivor’s Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Report: Date Announced for Alabama Basketball's Game Against Gonzaga
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Crimson Tide Results
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
90 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 5, 1965: Hundreds of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players gathered at his special coaching clinic at Lake Martin. Among those in attendance were Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings and several of his assistants, including Dee Powell and Bud Moore, LSU head coach Charlie McClendon and his defensive coordinator Pat James and Oklahoma State assistant Elwood Ketter. Former Bryant pupils playing pro football who attended the clinic were George Blanda, Tommy Brooker, Lee Roy Jordan, Butch Wilson, Billy Neighbors, Babe Parilli, and Bob Fry. Parilli, Jordan and James were among the guest lecturers, and one of the lighter moments of the festivities came during James' lecture on defensive technique when he bruised Kentucky assistant Charley Pell. — Bryant Museum
June 5, 1987: Former Crimson Tide tight end Preston Dial was born.
June 5, 1989: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Jimmy Nelson was born in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I'm a die-hard Nick Saban fan, because he's teaching the same things that Coach Bryant taught 50 years ago to us guys about honesty and integrity and discipline and teamwork and those kind of things. He's teaching these guys, just like coach Bryant always said, the game of life, not just the game of football. If you apply those things in your life and your profession, you'll be successful no matter what business you're in.” – Lee Roy Jordan