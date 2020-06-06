Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 6, 2020

Alabama Department of Archives and Histor

Tyler Martin

Today is ... D-Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama and Houston defensive end Eyabi Anoma announced he is transferring to UT-Martin. The Skyhawks will travel to Tuscaloosa on Nov. 14.
  • Justin Coleman, a former Crimson Tide point guard recently published a book called 'My Faith Kept Me Going.' Check it out below:
  • Former Alabama defensive back Roman Harper did not mince words when he came on the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. 
  • A 2022 Michigan commit, Alex VanSumeren, earned a scholarship offer from Crimson Tide assistant Charles Huff yesterday. 
  • Mark Barron is positive about what he is seeing in the world today:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

91 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 6, 1929: The University Athletic Committee named the new football arena in Tuscaloosa “The George Hutcheson Denny Stadium.” The resolution was introduced by Committee member Hugo Friedman, who said the stadium will seat 12,350 fans. Money for erecting the stadium came from funds earned by Alabama's two appearances in the Rose Bowl. Denny said one day the stadium will seat as many as 60,000 spectators. Such a futuristic outlook is not plausible according to media pundits. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tie quote of the day

June 6: “The best you can do is not enough unless it gets the job done.” — Wallace Wade

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Most Important Coaches Right Now May Be The Ones Focussed On Mental Skills

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports looks at how some leagues and individuals are dealing with trying to return after the shutdown, plus the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Bryant Museum

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Bryant Museum

Christopher Walsh

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Back to Work, Joe Namath! vs. Too Much Bama

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Dynasty Fantasy Rankings: Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa?

Who is a better quarterback to build your fantasy franchise around, the Heisman Trophy winner or the NCAA career record holder for passing efficiency?

Christopher Walsh

Multiple Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The team will begin in-person voluntary workouts on June 8

Tyler Martin

by

THELadyinRed

J. C. Ranelli: A Tip of the Ball Cap

BamaCentral caught up with the former Crimson Tide shortstop

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Foul Ball

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 5, 2020

Your daily briefing on what is going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Is Kira Lewis Jr.'s Stock On The Rise For the 2020 NBA Draft?

Latest Sports Illustrated two-round mock has Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. as a top-15 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Dylan Smith Impresses in Game 1 of CSBI

The Crimson Tide's sophomore right-handed reliever allowed no runs and only two hits through two innings

Joey Blackwell