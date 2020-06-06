Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 6, 2020

Today is ... D-Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Former Alabama and Houston defensive end Eyabi Anoma announced he is transferring to UT-Martin. The Skyhawks will travel to Tuscaloosa on Nov. 14.

Justin Coleman, a former Crimson Tide point guard recently published a book called 'My Faith Kept Me Going.' Check it out below:

Former Alabama defensive back Roman Harper did not mince words when he came on the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday.

A 2022 Michigan commit, Alex VanSumeren, earned a scholarship offer from Crimson Tide assistant Charles Huff yesterday.

Mark Barron is positive about what he is seeing in the world today:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

91 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 6, 1929: The University Athletic Committee named the new football arena in Tuscaloosa “The George Hutcheson Denny Stadium.” The resolution was introduced by Committee member Hugo Friedman, who said the stadium will seat 12,350 fans. Money for erecting the stadium came from funds earned by Alabama's two appearances in the Rose Bowl. Denny said one day the stadium will seat as many as 60,000 spectators. Such a futuristic outlook is not plausible according to media pundits. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tie quote of the day

June 6: “The best you can do is not enough unless it gets the job done.” — Wallace Wade

We'll leave you with this ...