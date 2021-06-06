Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is... D-Day

Baseball: Alabama 3, Rider 1

Baseball: Alabama vs Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m, ESPN3, Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Florida State/Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m, ESPN, Listen, Live Stats

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris threw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game:

Former Alabama baseball standout Tyler Gentry hit his fifth home run of the season in a 5-3 win for the Quad City River Bandits over the Beloit Snappers.

Team USA beat Venezuela, 4-2, and David Robertson picked up the save, pitching one inning, striking out two batters and walking one. With the win, Team USA has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Just a look at some of the recruits who were in Tuscaloosa over the weekend:

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull was placed on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness.

90 days

June 6, 1929: The University Athletic Committee named the new football arena in Tuscaloosa “The George Hutcheson Denny Stadium.” The resolution was introduced by Committee member Hugo Friedman, who said the stadium will seat 12,350 fans. Money for erecting the stadium came from funds earned by Alabama's two appearances in the Rose Bowl. Denny said one day the stadium will seat as many as 60,000 spectators. Such a futuristic outlook is not plausible according to media pundits. — Bryant Museum

June 6, 1974: Patrick Hape was born in Killen, Ala.

“The best you can do is not enough unless it gets the job done.” — Wallace Wade

