Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 7, 2020

Competitive golf is beginning to ramp back up across the country and former Crimson Tide athlete Lee Hodges won the Korn Ferry Tour's 'Back 2 Golf Challenge' on Saturday.

Former Alabama defensive back Kareem Jackson has been one of the more vocal and active leaders on the Denver Broncos since the death of George Floyd.

One of his newest teammates, Jerry Jeudy, joined in the protesting yesterday as well.

Alabama cracks the top five for 2021 four-star linebacker Shemar Turner.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 7, 1960: Larry Hennessey, a former star end for the Kentucky Wildcats, joined the Alabama coaching staff, replacing Rod Keith who had accepted a job with Texas A & M. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said that Hennessey, who liked to go by his nickname "Dude," would coach the ends. After graduating from the commerce school at UK, Hennessey began his coaching career at Sulphur Springs High in Texas and arrived from coaching at Xavier High in Louisville. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"Football changes and so do people. The successful coach is the one who sets the trend, not the one who follows it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

