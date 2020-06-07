Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 7, 2020

Alabama Athletics

Today is ... National Cancer Survivor's Day 

  • Competitive golf is beginning to ramp back up across the country and former Crimson Tide athlete Lee Hodges won the Korn Ferry Tour's 'Back 2 Golf Challenge' on Saturday. 
  • Former Alabama defensive back Kareem Jackson has been one of the more vocal and active leaders on the Denver Broncos since the death of George Floyd.
  • One of his newest teammates, Jerry Jeudy, joined in the protesting yesterday as well.
  • Alabama cracks the top five for 2021 four-star linebacker Shemar Turner.

90 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 7, 1960: Larry Hennessey, a former star end for the Kentucky Wildcats, joined the Alabama coaching staff, replacing Rod Keith who had accepted a job with Texas A&M. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said that Hennessey, who liked to go by his nickname "Dude," would coach the ends. After graduating from the commerce school at UK, Hennessey began his coaching career at Sulphur Springs High in Texas and arrived from coaching at Xavier High in Louisville. — Bryant Museum

"Football changes and so do people. The successful coach is the one who sets the trend, not the one who follows it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Athletes Around the NCAA Are Making Their Voices Heard

College athletic programs are being held to a new standard in accountability, one that's overdue

Recruiting Corner: Xavian Sorey Jr. Makes Top Five List, Plus New 2021 OB Offer

New 2021 offers handed out this week to Luke Altmyer, Prince Kollie, and Jadarrius Perkins

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Hal Self

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

How Many Rushing Yards Will Josh Jacobs Tally During the 2020 Season

The SI fantasy and gambling team takes a look at how many rushing yards former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs might have during his second year with the Raiders

Christopher Walsh

The Most Important Coaches Right Now May Be The Ones Focussed On Mental Skills

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports looks at how some leagues and individuals are dealing with trying to return after the shutdown, plus the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Bryant Museum

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Bryant Museum

Christopher Walsh

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Back to Work, Joe Namath! vs. Too Much Bama

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Dynasty Fantasy Rankings: Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa?

Who is a better quarterback to build your fantasy franchise around, the Heisman Trophy winner or the NCAA career record holder for passing efficiency?

Christopher Walsh

Multiple Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The team will begin in-person voluntary workouts on June 8

Tyler Martin

