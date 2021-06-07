Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 7, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

In case you missed it: Alabama Offense Baffled by Florida State in 2-0 Loss at Women's College World Series

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 8

Softball: Florida State 2, Alabama 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Softball: Alabama vs Florida State, 6 p.m, ESPN, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Alabama men's tennis signee German Samofalov won his first match in the Junior French Open being played at the legendary Roland Garros Stadium this week. After dropping the first set in a tiebreaker, 6-7 (5), the incoming Crimson Tide rookie stormed back to earn the win 6-1, 6-3 on Court 3. The match took just shy of two and a half hours and sets Samofalov up for a second-round match.

Haylie McCleney doing some damage for Team USA:

More reaction on the Julio Jones deal to Tennessee:

You can tell Mark Ingram II is fired up to be an owner of a MLS club:

Here is the Atlanta Falcons' farewell video to Jones:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

89 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 7, 1960: Larry Hennessey, a former star end for the Kentucky Wildcats, joined the Alabama coaching staff, replacing Rod Keith who had accepted a job with Texas A&M. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said that Hennessey, who liked to go by his nickname "Dude," would coach the ends. After graduating from the commerce school at UK, Hennessey began his coaching career at Sulphur Springs High in Texas and arrived from coaching at Xavier High in Louisville. — Bryant Museum

"Football changes and so do people. The successful coach is the one who sets the trend, not the one who follows it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

