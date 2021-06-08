Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 8, 2021

Today is … National Best Friends Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results:

Softball: Florida State 8, Alabama 5 (WCWS)

Bama Central Headlines …

???

In case you missed it: Crimson Tide Top 5: Offensive Line

Did you notice?

Julio Jones made his way to Nashville after being traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans:

With Alabama basketball camps starting one week from Monday, now is a good time to register if you have kids that would like to take a few pointers from Nate Oats and company:

Crimson Tide softball first baseman Kaylee Tow shared how her sport has impacted her life:

And despite his Denver Nuggets dropping Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals 122-105 to the Phoenix Suns, JaMychal Green registered a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes on the court:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

88 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 8, 1960: Former Alabama star Hootie Ingram, an assistant coach at Wake Forest and en route to Tallahassee for a coaching clinic at Florida State, stopped in Tuscaloosa to visit family and friends. When asked if he liked college coaching, Ingram replied, "Yes, but recruiting is a humbling experience." Ingram noted how he was sent to Pennsylvania and New Jersey on a recruiting trip. "I'd never been there before and it was my first time on a turnpike. I didn't know when to get off, so I just drove to where it ended, turned back around and headed South." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"There ought to be a special place in heaven for coaches' wives." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …