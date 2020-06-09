Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 9, 2020

Today is … National Call Your Doctor Day

Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough was featured on the latest episode of 'Why Bama' on the Crimson Tide's Twitter page:

Speaking of social media, Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart hopped onto the latest episode of Hey Bama, also on one of Alabama athletics' Twitter pages:

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is excited to have former Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. on his roster:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 9, 1983: The City of Tuscaloosa announced plans to change the name of 10th Street to Paul Bryant Drive.

June 9, 1954: Woodrow Lowe was born in Phenix City, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The lessons of discipline, sacrifice, hard work, team work, fighting to achieve, aren’t being taught by many people other than coaches. A football coach has a captive audience and can teach these lessons because the communication lines between himself and his players are more open than between kids and parents. We’d better teach these lessons or else the country’s future population will be made up of a majority of crooks, drug addicts or people on relief. He was surely ahead of his time as far as the game and with people.” — Woodrow Lowe on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

