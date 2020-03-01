Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 1, 2020

Today is … National Dadgum That’s Good Day. It's also the first day in National Invest In Veterans Week.

The Alabama rowing team opened up its spring season on Saturday morning, hosting Eastern Michigan and SMU. The Crimson Tide won four of its five races, earning itself the victory. “Overall, it was a great day," Alabama coach Glenn Putyrae said. "The weather was perfect, the crowd was awesome, we had great announcing and great racing in general. It wasn’t a perfect day. The athletes have faced a lot of adversity this week, whether its current or lineup adjustments due to injuries, illness, and unfortunately the one boat that we thought was the most dependable turned out to be the least dependable of them all. We’ve got some work to do and we knew that going into today.” The Crimson Tide continues its season with a trip to Oak Ridge, Tenn., for the Cardinal Invitational on Mar. 14-15.

Alabama track and field took home five more medals at the final day of the SEC Indoor Championships on Saturday. The Crimson Tide women's 4x400-meter relay team took first overall with a season-best time of 3:29.26. On that team was junior Tamara Clark, who medaled in all there of her events that day, including gold in the 4x400m, gold in the 60-meter dash (7.27) and silver in the women's 200-meters (22.69). On the men's side, senior Robert Dunning earned a gold in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.65 while sophomore Christian Edwards took home bronze in the men's triple-jump with a distance of 52-7 1/4 (16.03m). Overall, the women finished fourth in the tournament with 67 points, while the men finished ninth with 35 points.

After two rounds at the Florida State Match-Up, Alabama women's golf sits at third. The Crimson Tide collected a two-round total of 36-over par 612 (305-307) and are leading over fourth place by two strokes. In the individual results, currently senior Kenzie Wright sits as the highest-ranked Alabama golfer in a tie for eighth overall and a two-round total of 78-73/151. Alabama will complete the tournament on Sunday.

During Alabama basketball's game against South Carolina on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide was presented with a surfboard to celebrate its trip to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational next season. The tournament will take place in the historic Lahaina Civic Center on the Island of Maui, Hawaii on Nov. 23-25. Along with Alabama, the teams of Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV will also participate in the tournament.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 1, 1952: With Bobby Marlow out with an injury, Crimson Tide coach Red Drew said he had been impressed with Corky Tharp, Bobby Luna, Bob Conway and Clell Hobson during spring drills. Drew also noted that center Ralph Carrigan had excelled during the spring.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Having grown up in collegiate athletics my entire life, you just looked at Alabama as the pinnacle.” – Greg Byrne

