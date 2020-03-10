Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 10, 2020

Today is … National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day (seriously, we couldn’t make that one up even if we tried).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, at Athens, Ga., all day

• Baseball: Alabama at UAB (Regions Field), 6 p.m., Live Audio

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled, both baseball and softball were cancelled due to rain

Did you notice?

• Alabama’s Kevin Li made the finals of the 3-meter springboard at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships being held at the Ramsey Center in Athens, Ga., this week, taking 12th place overall. The sophomore tallied 337.25 points over six dives in prelims for 15 place and move on to the 18-diver final. He then scored 369.05 points over six more dives, combining for 706.30 points overall and climbing three places from prelims, missing a slot at the NCAA Championships by four places. In addition to moving up from prelims to finals, Li also moved up seven places from his 2019 Zone B finish off the 3-meter, when he was 19 after prelims, missing finals by one spot.

• Former Alabama defensive lineman Rudy Griffin has been named the head football coach at Bessemer City while former Bessemer City coach and Crimson Tide quarterback Andrew Zow will be the new coach at Sylacauga.

• Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tua Tagovailoa had his four-month scans on his dislocated hip, and sources described them as “very good with no concerns.” Essentially, as positive as possible.

In case you were wondering:

• Suggested reading, former Alabama basketball player Terrance "Doc" Martin wrote about what it was recently like to scout Kira Lewis Jr. at Coleman Coliseum.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 10, 1964: Former Alabama linebacker Wayne Davis was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 10, 2010: The Alabama football team visited the White House for the first time with Nick Saban. When the coach and President Barack Obama met in the Green Room, ESPN reported that he said "Every new success brings a new set of challenges," and the President responded: "Tell me about it!"

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"One of the trademarks of this team has been its unwavering focus on what's important. I know shortly after the 2008 season, Coach hung a picture of the Florida Gators winning the national championship in the locker room -- not too subtle. It was his way of asking his players, did they want to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill? Or did they want to work hard enough to beat the best team in the country? It's pretty clear what choice they made." — President Barack Obama

