Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 12, 2020

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Girl Scout Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Basketball, SEC Tournament at Nashville: Alabama vs. Tennessee, noon CT (SEC Network), Live Video, Live Stats

• Softball, T-Town Showdown: Alabama vs. BYU, 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Alabama freshman Tanesha Lucoe finished second off the platform at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships in the Ramsey Center in Athens, Ga., to earn a place at the upcoming NCAA Championships. In sixth after prelims, the SEC platform champion jumped four places in finals to take the silver medal, earning one of the eight platform spots available out of Zone B. She scored 260.30 points over her first five dives, before closing with 290.20 points in finals for a total of 550.50.

• The Alabama men qualified 12 swimmers and divers and all five relays for the upcoming NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held in Indianapolis, Ind., March 25-28. The Crimson Tide is sending seven swimmers and one diver in individual events and four swimmers as part of its relay pool. “We have a strong squad headed to nationals, including a great set of relays,” Crimson Tide coach Coley Stickels said in a release. “We’re excited to see how Zane Waddell closes out what has already been an amazing season and a great Alabama career. I’m also looking forward to seeing what guys like Liam Bell, Derek Maas and Matt Menke can do after earning their first trip to NCAAs as freshmen. Having Kevin Li make the meet is a boost for us and marks the first time in a while that we’ve had a diver at NCAAs. We’re also looking forward to seeing what Tyler Sesvold, Nicholas Perera and Nico Hernandez-Tome can do with their individual swims. Making this meet is really hard, it’s always a very fast field. Now that we’re on our way, we’re focused on improving on our performances at the SEC Championships, making the most of our opportunities and closing tough.”

• Jedrick Wills Jr. is still looking strong for the upcoming NFL draft:

• Alabama baseball announced that The Right Field Terrace at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be open to all fans for this weekend’s SEC opening series with Missouri.

• A source familiar with the Washington Redskins told Sports Illustrated that the rumors of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being selected second overall by the team are likely a smokescreen.

• Justin Thomas was asked about the young guns on the PGA Tour and found out the hard way that he’s no longer in that group. “Man, that’s rough,” he said with a laugh. Meanwhile …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

177 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 12, 1935: Despite a cold wind, a large crowd turned out to watch the Crimson side defeat the White team 46-0 in the first practice game of the spring for the reigning national champions. Roy White and Bubber Nisbett, two new backs, "looked good" said head coach Frank Thomas. White made several touchdowns and passed to Paul “Bear” Bryant for one score.

March 12, 1990: Dont’a Hightower was born in Lewisburg, Tenn.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I wish Coach Bryant were here to see this defense play." – Defensive Coordinator Bill Oliver about the '92 defense.

We’ll leave you with this …

