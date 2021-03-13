Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 13, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

• Alabama Basketball Dismantles Mississippi State 85-48 in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

• Josh Primo Exits Alabama Basketball's Win Over Mississippi State With Apparent Knee Injury

• BamaCentral Courtside: No. 6 Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48

• Alabama Basketball's 85-48 Win Over Mississippi State Proves That It Can "Play at Any Time"

• Everything Alabama Basketball Said After Crushing Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament

• Big Alabama Track Athlete also has a Deft Hand with a Paint Brush

• SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Hopes for Full Stadium Capacities This Fall

• Spring Preview: Two Words Highlight Alabama's Special Teams, Turnover and Perfection

• No. 24 Alabama Baseball Escapes Being No-Hit, But Takes 4-2 loss to Stetson

• No. 4 Alabama Softball Displays Power in 6-0 Win over No. 22 Auburn

• How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Tennessee at the SEC Tournament

• Nate Oats: "The SEC Has Done A Better Job at Handling COVID-19 Than Anyone Else"

• Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State at 2021 SEC Tournament

• Everything Mississippi State Said After Getting Blitzed by Alabama in the SEC Tournament

• What Tennessee Said at the SEC Tournament, Including About Facing Alabama

• Crimson Tikes: Double Dribble

• Rowing: Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational, all day

• Track and Field: NCAA Indoor Championships at Fayetteville, Ark.

• Men's Basketball, SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Tennessee, noon, ESPN, Live Stats

• Women's Tennis: Mississippi State at Alabama, 1 p.m,. Video Stream and Live Scores

• Baseball: Stetson at Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Soccer: Alabama vs. Texas Tech, at Bossier City, La., 2 p.m.

• Softball: Alabama at Auburn, 4 p.m., Live Video, Listen (93.3 FM), Live Stats

• Men's Basketball, SEC Tournament: Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48

• Softball: Alabama 6, Auburn 0

• Men's Tennis: Georgia 4, Alabama 3

• Baseball: Stetson 4, Alabama 2

• Jake Spotswood broke the school heptathlon record for the third time this season to score for the Crimson Tide on day two of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark. Spotswood boosted the school mark to 5,715 points to take seventh place. He was in 10th place after the first day, which included the first four events. Taking top honors in the pole vault helped boost him into a scoring position. "It’s always a big deal when you set a school record," Crimson Tide coach Dan Waters said. Alabama also advanced to four finals on Saturday, the championships’ last day, including Eliud Kipsang (mile) and Champion Allison (400m) on the men’s side of the meet and Tamara Clark (60m and 200m) on the women’s side. The men will also compete in the 4x400-meter relay, while Christian Edwards has the triple jump.

• The No. 28 Alabama men’s tennis team was edged by No. 20 Georgia, 4-3, at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned the doubles point after Patrick Kaukovalta and Riccardo Roberto won at No. 1 and Alexey Nesterov and Edson Ortiz won at No. 3 in a tiebreaker. It was the first of five tiebreaker sets in the match. Edson Ortiz stretched Alabama’s lead to 2-0 with a victory at No. 2 singles before the Bulldogs closed out the match with four-straight singles wins.

• Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders will be part UFC Fight Night 187 on Saturday night when he takes on Darren “The Dentist” Stewart in a middleweight bout in Las Vegas. It's his first fight since having eye surgery. He last time in the octagon was nearly a year ago, May 16, a loss to Krzysztof Jotko in Jacksonville, Fla.

• The NCAA Football Rules Committee recommended changing overtime rules to require teams to try a two-point conversion after a touchdown when a game reaches the second overtime instead of the third. The new rule would have teams run alternating two-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. Alternating two-point plays currently start in the fifth overtime. The committee also addressed the problem of teams faking injuries to slow an opponent’s momentum. Rule changes must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which will next meet on April 22.

• If you know anything about gymnastics, you know this was a huge deal ...

• Bracketology: SI's latest projection of the full men's field of 68.

• After two rounds of the Players Championship, Justin Thomas is tied for 22nd at -2.

• Former Alabama golfer Jonathan Hardee finished fourth at the Mackenzie Tour’s Q School event in Dothan, and earned a spot on the Canadian Tour.

• Both the Alabama men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams are one win away from clinching the national championship.

• Ian Rapoport of the NFL network reported that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visited the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Alabama safety is a free agent.

• The Atlanta Braves reassigned Thomas Burrows to its minor league camp.

• Kira Lewis Jr. and Collin Sexton met for the first time in the NBA, with New Orleans winning 116-82. Lewis had five points and three rebounds, while Sexton had 19 points and three steals, ending his streak of 20-point games at 10.

• The one-year, $3 million contract Mark Ingram II will get from the Texans includes has a $1.5 million base salary, $500,000 signing bonus, $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and $500,000 in incentives.

March 13, 1958: A special 15-minute radio program titled Bear's Facts was set to begin airing on Thursdays when spring training began. The show featuring Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be carried by 20 stations in the state and one in Georgia. Local listeners could hear it at 6:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. each Thursday.

March 13, 1990: Marcell Dareus was born in Birmingham.

March 13, 1991: and 1991: D.J. Fluker was born in New Orleans.

“Get your mind right!” – D.J. Fluker

