Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 14, 2020

Special to BamaCentral

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Write Down Your Story Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • After news broke of his DUI arrest on Friday morning, junior forward Alex Reese posted a public apology for his actions on Twitter. The response was met positively by both fans and Reese's fellow Alabama athletes, many of who retweeted with encouraging remarks and well wishes.
  • Keeping up the stream of positive news, the NCAA announced that eligibility relief for student-athletes participating in either winter or spring sports has been deemed appropriate and will be pursued. While details are still being worked out, this is a huge step and is sure to be a relief to all NCAA student-athletes, particularly seniors and those at the graduate level who saw their final year of eligibility slip away this past week. Along with the announcement, the NCAA also established that in-person recruiting is now banned through at least April 15th.
  • Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne spoke regarding the upcoming A-Day and its potential date change/cancellation in an interview with The Tuscaloosa News. “We’ve had very little discussion about that because of everything else, but we understand that there is a need to know among our fans," Byrne said. "What happens with spring football is going to be a collective discussion, as it has been throughout the week. Every school had ideas but all realized that this (hiatus) was the best decision. Timing will be an issue but we have not formally canceled anything at this point while we gather more information.” With the NCAA announcing a suspension of all athletic events including team meetings and practices through April 15, and with A-Day scheduled for April 18th, the original date seems highly unlikely at this point. That being said, we at BamaCentral will post an update as soon as an announcement is forthcoming.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

175 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 14, 1942: Former Alabama football player and Vanderbilt assistant coach Paul W. Bear Bryant was commissioned in the United States Navy as a second lieutenant. Bryant served as athletic director in the physical program of the Bureau of Aeronautics. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"All I know is, I don't want to stop coaching, and I don't want to stop winning, so we're gonna break the record unless I die."

— Bryant, when asked if he would break Alonzo Staggs record of 314 college wins.

We’ll leave you with this … 

