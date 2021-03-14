Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 14, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is …

Daylight Saving Time (and if you didn't already know that, you're probably late for something).

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Rowing: Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational, all day

• Men's Basketball, SEC Tournament: Championship, Alabama vs. LSU, ESPN, Watch, Live Stats

• Baseball: Stetson at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Men's Tennis: Tennessee at Alabama, 1 p.m., Video Stream & Live Scores

• Softball: Alabama at Auburn, 2 p.m., SEC Network, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Men's Basketball, SEC Tournament: Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

• Women's Tennis: Mississippi State 4, Alabama 3. Loudmilla Bencheikh and Moka Ito downed the No. 41 doubles tandem in the nation to clinch the doubles point at No. 1 after Anne Marie Hiser and Sydney Riley got the win at No. 2. Alba Cortina Pou earned a straight-set victory at No. 4 while Anne Marie Hiser came back to win a three-set match at No. 5.

• Baseball: Alabama 4, Stetson 3, 12 innings

• Soccer: Texas Tech 1, Alabama 0. Alabama had an 11-2 edge in corner kicks, but took its first loss of the spring schedule. The game was played in Bossier City, La.

• Softball: Alabama 4, Auburn 1

Did You Notice?

• The Alabama Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team claimed the national championship when it took the the best-of-three series against Texas-Arlington with a 67-53 victory at Stran-Hardin Arena on Saturday. The Crimson Tide won Game 1 on Friday, 62-42. It was the seventh title for the women's team (2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019). On the men's side, UTA defeated Alabama 66-51 in the title game of the bracket.

• Alabama won a pair of silver medals on the final day of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Fayetteville, Ark. Led by a silver-medal finish in the mile by freshman distance ace Eliud Kipsang, the men's team finished seventh. Christian Edwards (triple jump) and Champion Allison (400 meters) also scored points Saturday. Tamara Clark used a pair of career-best times to push the Crimson Tide women into 16th place. She earned a silver medal in the 200 meters and posted a fourth-place finish in the 60-meters within an hour of each other.

• Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders returned to the Octagon for UFC Fight Night 187, but his fight didn't end the way he hoped. Anders caught Darren Stewart with a knee to the head that referee Herb Dean judged to be an illegal strike, resulting in a no decision. "It was just a lapse in judgement it was in the heat of the moment," UFC News quoted him as saying. "I should have just been throwing punches instead of worrying knees and kicks and stuff. It’s a mistake on my part."

• Former Alabama tennis player Alexa Guarachi teamed up with Darija Jurak won the doubles title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, defeating Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan 6-0, 6-3. The win was Guarachi's fourth, two weeks after winning the Adelaide International with her regular partner, Desirae Krawczyk.

• Justin Thomas birdied his first four holes at TPC Sawgrass en route to a third-round -8 at the Players Championship. Lee Westwood (69-66-68) had the lead at 13-under, two ahead of DeChambeau (69-69-67) and three in front of Thomas (71-71-64) and Doug Ghim (71-67-68).

• Alabama rowing opened its weekend at the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational winning seven of its nine races, including a sweep of the morning session, including four races against Minnesota and Tulsa. The 1V8+ started the day with a 6:17.224 time before the 1V4+ was over 15 seconds ahead of the field in its race, coming in at 7:06.891. The 2V8+ won a tight race with a 6:28.553 to edge out Tulsa by a little over two seconds and the 2V4+ capped the morning sweep with a winning time of 7:01.642. The afternoon session featured races against Wisconsin and SMU.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 14, 1942: Former Alabama football player and Vanderbilt assistant coach Paul W. Bear Bryant was commissioned in the United States Navy as a second lieutenant. Bryant served as athletic director in the physical program of the Bureau of Aeronautics. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"All I know is, I don't want to stop coaching, and I don't want to stop winning, so we're gonna break the record unless I die." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, when asked if he would break Alonzo Stagg's record of 314 college wins.

